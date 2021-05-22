Kim Jong-un cracks down on ‘decadent’ fashion: mullets and skinny jeans

Skinny jeans, mullets and nose piercings. What do they have in common? According to the government of North Korea, they’re all indications of a “capitalistic lifestyle” and are therefore bad. And, based on a new report at Insider, Kim Jong-un’s government has taken steps to ban all 3 within the confines of the nation he governs. And while the idea of a mullet being declared illegal is deeply surreal on first glance, North Korea is also a country where losing a soccer game can lead to imprisonment — making this new edict a lot more alarming than it initially seems.