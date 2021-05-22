newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Jong-un cracks down on ‘decadent’ fashion: mullets and skinny jeans

nuevoculture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mullet was, arguably, the breakout hair trend of 2020, making a resurgence thanks to a motley crew of mullet advocates: from Joe Exotic, to Miley Cyrus and Troye Sivan (with Rihanna officially confirming the comeback on the Savage x Fenty runway, before making the cut herself). Unfortunately, if you jumped on the mullet bandwagon, it looks like you’re going to have to call off that trip to North Korea.

www.nuevoculture.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Rihanna
Person
Joe Exotic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skinny Jeans#Blue Jeans#Fall Style#North Korean#Yonhap News Agency#Workers Party#American#Mullets#Dress#Slicked Back Hairstyle#Runway#Trend#Piercings#Style Restrictions#Mullet Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Advocacythecampanil.com

DIY Kimchi Night Fundraiser supporting North Korean Refugees

North Korea – CNN reports that authorities in Beijing are currently cracking down on a network of secret safe houses and routes that activists and organizations use to help North Koreans escape the rule of Kim Jong Un in North Korea. Inspired by the Underground Railroad used by African American...
Beauty & Fashionwiltonbulletin.com

New North Korean Law Bans Mullets and Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans, mullets and nose piercings. What do they have in common? According to the government of North Korea, they’re all indications of a “capitalistic lifestyle” and are therefore bad. And, based on a new report at Insider, Kim Jong-un’s government has taken steps to ban all 3 within the confines of the nation he governs. And while the idea of a mullet being declared illegal is deeply surreal on first glance, North Korea is also a country where losing a soccer game can lead to imprisonment — making this new edict a lot more alarming than it initially seems.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Moon's likely message to Biden: 'You can trust Kim Jong Un, trust me'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s main message to President Biden at their first summit meeting this Friday promises to be disquietingly quixotic. Moon, who has met Kim Jong Un four times, is likely to repeat to Biden — who has yet to meet a North Korean leader — what he stated in a January news conference: Kim “has a clear will for peace, dialogue and denuclearization” in return for a U.S. pledge of “regime security guarantee and normalization of relations.” If this is indeed Moon’s message, the meeting probably will not end well.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden to host anti-Trump S. Korea president for talk about Kim Jong Un

President Biden on Friday will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in for meetings focused on North Korea’s nuclear-armed tyrant Kim Jong Un. Moon, who recently sparred with former President Donald Trump, will be Biden’s second foreign visitor following last month’s visit by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. A senior administration...
WorldSlipped Disc

An earlier massacre of musicians by Kim Jong-un

Further to this week’s reports that the North Korean dictator ordered the execution of a conductor in February, we have been reminded of a little-noticed prior crime in September 2017:. A NORTH Korean defector has revealed she saw 11 musicians “blown to bits” by anti-aircraft guns in a terrifying execution...
Worldnknews.org

How the North Korean dinner table transformed under Kim Jong Un

For many generations, a slab of meat on most East Asian dinner tables was a sign of wealth for families, who would normally have no choice but to opt for vegetables and grains over a greasy pork loin. But that has changed in the last century or so as countries developed into greater economic powers, with North Korea consuming more animal protein starting around 2005.