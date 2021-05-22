Kim Jong-un cracks down on ‘decadent’ fashion: mullets and skinny jeans
The mullet was, arguably, the breakout hair trend of 2020, making a resurgence thanks to a motley crew of mullet advocates: from Joe Exotic, to Miley Cyrus and Troye Sivan (with Rihanna officially confirming the comeback on the Savage x Fenty runway, before making the cut herself). Unfortunately, if you jumped on the mullet bandwagon, it looks like you’re going to have to call off that trip to North Korea.www.nuevoculture.com