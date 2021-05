A slight chance of showers before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.