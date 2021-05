A Wichita man has been charged with second degree murder for the shooting death of a security guard at a downtown area convenience store. 41-year-old Laroy West made an appearance Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court. In addition to the second degree murder charge, he is also charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $250,000 and his next court date will be May 20th.