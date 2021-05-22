newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

WATCH: MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Overcome With Emotion as Elie Mystal Goes OFF on ‘Lynching’ of Ronald Greene

By Tommy Christopher
mediaite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Tiffany Cross choked up as she tried to describe the body cam video of Ronald Greene’s in-custody death, and could be heard crying as panelist Elie Mystal went off on what he called the “lynching” of the man that was hidden from the public for two years. Louisiana...

www.mediaite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynching#Msnbc#Louisiana State Police#Police Tape#Msnbc#The Associated Press#The Cross Connection#Panelist Elie Mystal#Mr Mystal#Man#Crying#Ms Cross#Face#Video#Camera#White Troopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Santa Monica, CAmediaite.com

WATCH: Guy on a Bike Totally Eats it in the Background of MSNBC Live Hit

An MSNBC segment got hilariously distracted on Monday thanks to a cyclist who totally beefed it in the background of the network’s live report. NBC’s Guad Venegas was in Santa Monica, California to deliver a report on reactions to the latest masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Venegas set up shop on the beach in front of a bike path, where civilians cycled and roller bladed while Venegas covered the disapproving reaction the CDC got from the National Nurses United union.
Louisiana StateAlbany Herald

Here's what we know about Ronald Greene's death in Louisiana

New evidence in the death of Ronald Greene provides more questions than answers surrounding his death in 2019 after a pursuit by Louisiana State Police (LSP). Video obtained by and published by the Associated Press Wednesday now offers a different view of what police say happened to Greene before he died.
Minoritiesradiofacts.com

The Sad Story of Ronald Greene (video)

A Police Body Cam Video withheld from the Public for 2 years Reveals the Fatal Arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black Man, as He Pleaded for His Life. The State Troopers from New Orleans were captured on their body camera videos punching, stunning, and dragging a black man while he apologized for his actions of leading them on a high-speed chase. This was the footage of the last moments of the man being alive and was obtained by The Associated Press following the authorities holding on to it for two years.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Denied Having Damning Bodycam Video of Ronald Greene Arrest

The highest-ranking Louisiana State Police trooper involved in the arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019 denied having bodycam video of the deadly confrontation and falsely described the shackled man’s actions, a state investigation found. The six-page report, obtained by the Associated Press, says Greene was “suffering” and “gasping for air” while being restrained facedown after being Tasered, choked, and punched by police. While Lt. John Clary claimed that Greene was not cooperating, the report says that “the video evidence in this case does not show Greene screaming, resisting or trying to get away... The only screams revealed by the video were when Greene responded to force applied to him.” That video evidence includes Clary’s bodycam footage, which emerged last month, two years after he said there wasn’t any. Cops pounced on the unarmed Black man after a high-speed chase ended in a crash; he died on the way to the hospital, and an autopsy report says how he was restrained was a contributing factor.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Newsweek

Ronald Greene Video Shows Black Man Saying He's Scared Before Being Beaten by Cops

Police bodycam footage documenting the final moments of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in custody two years ago, has just been published by the Associated Press. Louisiana state troopers arrested the 49-year-old on May 10, 2019, following a high-speed chase after he failed to pull over for an unspecified traffic violation, according to a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Greene's daughter, Tayla Greene.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Joy Reid Drops Epic Response to ‘Lil’ Tucker Carlson’ Calling Her ‘The Race Lady’: Are You Jealous I Went to Harvard?

MSNBC’s Joy Reid responded to Tucker Carlson calling her “the race lady” multiple times on his Fox News program recently, with an epic rant that slammed Carlson for the college he attended, being rejected by the CIA, acting like “a segregationist housewife from the 1950s,” and being the reason that America is in an “endless Covid hell.”
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Don Lemon’s Husband: How Tim Malone Became A Perfect Match For The CNN Anchor

It might not be considered breaking news, but the handsome CNN Tonight host Don Lemon is off the market. In fact, the cable news fixture has spent the last two years planning a wedding with his long-term partner Tim Malone. But for years, there were rumors that Don Lemon and actress Stephanie Ortiz were married. We have the facts on his dating history. Get the real story here, and find out when Malone will officially say yes to being Don Lemon’s husband.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts 'Klan Mom' Marjorie Taylor Greene

With Trump out of office, Jimmy Kimmel has found a new favorite target: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. On Monday, the late night host took aim at the freshman congressman and conspiracy theorist for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, a remark that was widely criticized by her colleagues. "Go home," said Kimmel. "Go back to keying other parents' cars at soccer games, you monster."