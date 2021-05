With 12 spots locked up for the 2021 NBA Playoffs, eight teams are left fighting over the final four spots in the Play-In Tournament. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards will face off in the first Play-In Game, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then face the winner of the Play-In Game between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers with the No. 8 seed on the line.