SVP launches special appeal as it predicts a wave of calls for help in Kildare and across Ireland

By Staff Reporter
leinsterleader.ie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched a special appeal for donations as it predicts a wave of calls for help in the coming months. In the first three months of this year, the SVP received more than 500 calls every day from individuals and families struggling to make ends meet on a reduced or inadequate income.

