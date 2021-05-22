National: Traffic incidents up by over a third as traffic volumes reach up to 85% of pre-pandemic levels
AA Roadwatch has reported an increased number of traffic incidents on Ireland's roads as Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted and traffic volumes rose again. The recent lifting of restrictions saw a significant spike in volumes and incidents on the nation's roads. "We reported a further increase of 36% in traffic incidents on the roads last week, the first week of intercounty travel.www.leinsterleader.ie