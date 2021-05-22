National: Traffic incidents up by over a third as traffic volumes reach up to 85% of pre-pandemic levels

Tuesday, May 25, 3 pm: Parts of West Bengal and Odisha will be on the receiving end of extreme and intense weather conditions for the next 3-4 days, with Cyclone Yaas set to make landfall over the region around the afternoon of Wednesday, May 26. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas was located over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, about 220 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 320 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).