Anyone keeping an eye out for the right piece of Michigan property shouldn’t miss the current auctions of surplus public land from the Department of Natural Resources. After careful consideration of properties it manages on behalf of Michigan residents, the DNR has selected 10 that are much better suited for private ownership. The department is preparing these surplus properties – in Antrim, Baraga, Benzie, Berrien, Delta, Gogebic, Midland, and Oakland counties – for sale via online auctions open now through June 15 and 16.