Sahara poker room is now hosting tournaments

Great news for you live poker tournament lovers out there. Effective Monday, May 17, 2021, The Sahara Poker Room now has seven-handed tournament tables. Every day each week you can sit with a group of people separated by plexiglass partitions and play tournament poker.

The mask mandate at the Sahara has been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated per the CDC mandate. So not only can you play live poker, you can play it without a mask.

The Sahara tournament schedule found on the Poker Atlas app is slightly incorrect. It does not list the game nuances. The Sahara allows an add-on anytime your chip stack is below half of starting stack. If you completely bust out prior to the first break, you may do a single or a double add-on. The final opportunity for an add-on is at the break that comes just shy of two hours into the tournament. At this point, regardless of your stack size, you may do either a single or a double add-on. Other than this minor detail (which can essentially double your buy-in if you max it out), the schedule on the free Poker Atlas app is correct.

Tournaments are as follows:

Mon. 1:05pm ($60) & 7:05pm ($60)

Tue. 1:05pm ($60) & 7:05pm ($60)

Wed. 1:05pm ($60) & 7:05pm ($60)

Thu. 1:05pm ($60) & 7:05pm ($60)

Fri. 1:05pm ($60) & 7:05pm ($60)

Sat. 1:05 pm ($100) & 7:05pm ($60)

Sun. 1:05pm (free roll) & 7:05pm ($60)

If you’ve been itching to get back into a live low limit poker tournament, you’ve found one at the Sahara. It’s under its third owner and second remodel within the past decade. A lot of money has been pumped into the property, making it trendy and beautiful. This allows you to play poker and socialize through plexiglass in a gorgeous setting. Good luck!