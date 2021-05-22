How I got my PS5 — without playing the restock game

The best PS5 games are a delicious list of games that are already highlighting the perks of actually getting your hands on a PS5. While this list isn't yet totally stuffed with PS5 exclusives, these are the titles that make the most of the new graphical and technical enhancements you can find on Sony's sparkling new console. The quality of the PS5 launch games back in November has definitely helped the strength of the best PS5 games list, and judging by the entries on our upcoming PS5 games list it's going to get busier soon too.