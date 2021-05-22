How I got my PS5 — without playing the restock game

GameStop delivered another PS5 restock today. Like past restocks, the drop was restricted to premium groups loaded with PS5 games and different added substances that drive up the place however work effectively of warding hawkers and bots off. As usual, the restock was somewhat untidy. There were site issues, IP delivers impeded due to revive spams, dropped requests, and GameStop’s scandalous truck bugs. Like each PS5 restock, numerous PlayStation fans were frustrated by these issues. Regardless of this, many came up bursting at the seams with a request, or possibly that is the thing that the GameStop and PS5 restock patterns on Twitter recommend.