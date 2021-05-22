VIDEO: Axe-Wielding American Citizen Destroys Defenses Of George Floyd Autonomous Zone

After months of waiting, justice was finally served for George Floyd. On May 25, 2020 media outlets posted a video recorded by a bystander of former policeman Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. In this video recorded by Darnella Frazier, witnesses are heard pleading for Floyd’s life, the video of Floyd being murdered circled around social media leading to unrest. The summer of 2020 was filled with both peaceful protests and riots after the murder of Floyd. Central students protested for him and many more unjust killings. He is the stepping stone of black people getting their due justice. The black community felt that too many incidents were overlooked by the justice system, and murders were let off. The black community did not expect Derek Chauvin, Floyd’s murderer, to be convicted.