Minneapolis, MN

VIDEO: Axe-Wielding American Citizen Destroys Defenses Of George Floyd Autonomous Zone

yournews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo footage from the Goerge Floyd Square left-wing autonomous zone shows an American man performing a nighttime raid on the George Floyd Square autonomous zone in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tearing down the border wall that blocks vehicle traffic and inflicting damage on a guard post with an axe. In the video,...

yournews.com
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
George Floyd
Alex Jones
Violent Crimesfoxbangor.com

Man Attempts to Destroy George Floyd Square Memorial with Ax

A man full of hate tried his best to destroy the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, but he got scared away … and left his ax behind. The video tells the story … the man drives up to the memorial site — a block from where Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd — at around 2 AM Sunday. As you can see … he pulls up in his pickup truck, gets out and begins vandalizing the area by removing barricades and ripping down Black Lives Matter signs.
Violent CrimesDaily Beast

George Floyd’s Murder Destroyed the Myth of Minnesota Nice

No matter who you are, if you lived in the Twin Cities, chances are you experienced moments of abject terror after George Floyd got murdered and Minneapolis exploded last year. Like the plywood still seen nailed over windows periodically about town, that fear has lasted. The unprecedented mayhem that followed...
Violent Crimesnewsnationnow.com

Video: Gunshots heard near George Floyd square on anniversary of death

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire Tuesday morning, hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his death. Video obtained from the Associated Press filmed on 38th Street and Chicago Avenue —...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Video shows ax-wielding man inflicting damage to George Floyd Square

An ax-wielding man was captured on video vandalizing displays and a structure at George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis late at night over the weekend. The damage occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday at 38th and Chicago, the intersection that has been an informal gathering place and remembrance since Floyd was killed by police May 25, 2020.
Minneapolis, MNComplex

Video Shows Man Trashing George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis, Leaving Behind Ax

Footage that’s gone viral in recent days shows a man trying to destroy a memorial near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The video, which first popped up on Reddit and was later spotted by the Daily Dot, shows a man pulling up to the area in a black truck before putting the vehicle in park and exiting. The man takes down multiple Black Lives Matter signs before ultimately making his way to a shed structure. He returns to his truck for an ax, which he proceeds to use on the structure.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Atlantic

George Floyd’s Murder Changed Americans’ Views on Policing

President Joe Biden likes to recall a conversation he had with Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s daughter, at Floyd’s funeral last summer. “Daddy changed the world,” she told Biden. If the first step to changing the world is changing people’s minds, Floyd’s murder one year ago did that—though just how much, and with what long-term effects, remain unclear.
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

What Americans are thinking a year after George Floyd’s death

AP-NORC poll: Strong support for police reform, but less confidence in positive change. Nearly a year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, Americans remain more likely than they were before his death to say that police violence is a serious problem—but relatively few say attention in the past year to the issue has led to positive change, according to a survey from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Editorial: Fixing American policing: A year after George Floyd's death, Congress can make progress

One year has gone by since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his back and neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd pleaded “Mama! Mama!” and eventually fell silent, while horrified onlookers watched and recorded on their phones. Those videos allowed the whole world to see the agony, the excruciating cruelty, of a Black man slowly having the life crushed out of his body.
Madison, WInbc15.com

How George Floyd’s death will impact American history

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From George Floyd’s death the to unrest and demand for social change that followed, this moment in history will impact generations to come. But how will these historical events of 2020 be taught to children in schools and from what perspective?. How to tell the racial...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man caught on camera attacking George Floyd memorial with an axe

A man in Minneapolis has been caught on camera destroying a George Floyd memorial with an axe, according to reports.In a video uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, an unidentified man can be seen exiting a black truck before he begins attacking Black Lives Matter signs at the local memorial.The memorial sits near George Floyd Square, a block from where Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.On the Minneapolis government website, the area surrounding the place where the killing took place is described as a “sacred space for racial healing”.During the incident, which took place at 2am...
Minoritiestigernewspaper.net

Justice Served for George Floyd

After months of waiting, justice was finally served for George Floyd. On May 25, 2020 media outlets posted a video recorded by a bystander of former policeman Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. In this video recorded by Darnella Frazier, witnesses are heard pleading for Floyd’s life, the video of Floyd being murdered circled around social media leading to unrest. The summer of 2020 was filled with both peaceful protests and riots after the murder of Floyd. Central students protested for him and many more unjust killings. He is the stepping stone of black people getting their due justice. The black community felt that too many incidents were overlooked by the justice system, and murders were let off. The black community did not expect Derek Chauvin, Floyd’s murderer, to be convicted.
MinoritiesPosted by
BET

Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson Shot In London

British activist Sasha Johnson who has taken a lead role in Black Lives Matter and antiracism demonstrations was shot and wounded in London, CBS News reports. The Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition."