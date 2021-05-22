Epstein’s Cell Guards Admit To ‘Falsifying Records,’ Cut Deal To Avoid Jail
Guards admitted “that they ‘willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds.'”. The prison guards tasked with monitoring deceased finance mogul and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death in a New York jail have agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors in which they admit to falsifying records from that night, in exchange for community service and no jail time.yournews.com