newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Epstein’s Cell Guards Admit To ‘Falsifying Records,’ Cut Deal To Avoid Jail

yournews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuards admitted “that they ‘willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds.'”. The prison guards tasked with monitoring deceased finance mogul and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at the time of his death in a New York jail have agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors in which they admit to falsifying records from that night, in exchange for community service and no jail time.

yournews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Jail Time#Federal Prison#Federal Prosecutors#Federal Records#Ap#The Associated Press#The Justice Department#National File#The Daily Beast#Falsifying Records#Court Papers#Plea#Feds#Supervised Release#Logs#Bars#Deal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Prison guards spared jail time in Epstein suicide plea deal

Two prison guards have admitted falsifying records on the night disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August 2019. But in a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas would be spared jail time. The pair fabricated log entries to make it seem like they had...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Epstein jail guards officially dodge prison as judge OKs agreement

The two jail guards who copped to fudging documents the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself will officially avoid time behind bars themselves after a judge on Tuesday okayed their deferred-prosecution agreement. The former guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, will avoid prison and be forced to complete 100 hours of...
Relationship AdviceComplex

Bill Gates Reportedly Got Marriage Advice From Jeffrey Epstein

During meetings at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, the convicted sex offender reportedly gave Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates relationship advice regarding his now-former wife Melinda. In a Sunday article on The Daily Beast, two sources claimed that Epstein gave Gates pointers on what Gates reportedly called a “toxic” marriage to Melinda....
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Jeffrey Epstein guards agree to plea deal

May 22 (UPI) -- Two New York City correctional officers on duty when convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in custody in 2019 have agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, court documents indicate. A letter filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday...
New York City, NYNBC News

Two guarding Epstein night he killed himself will avoid jail time

WASHINGTON— The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will avoid any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday. The prison workers, Tova Noel and...