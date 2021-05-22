newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

DR ELLIE CANNON: My hair is thinning… could it be caused by heartburn medicine?

By souhaib
trendswide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am 62 and have been on the heartburn medication omeprazole for six years, ever since being diagnosed with a hiatus hernia. Over the past few years my hair has been thinning – could it be the drug causing it? My GP says it’s not likely, but I’ve read that it is a side effect.

trendswide.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Heartburn#Immune System#Hair Loss#Stomach Pain#Acid Reflux#Muscle Pain#Pain Medication#Omeprazole#Gaviscon#Dr Ellie Cannon#Stomach Acid Leaks#Chronic Reflux#Eczema Like Irritation#Abdominal Pain#Thyroid Disease#Arthritis#Nausea#Anti Inflammatory Creams#Dizziness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Diseases & Treatmentshealthdigest.com

What Really Causes Heartburn

Heartburn is a painful, burning sensation in the chest that can also move up to your throat (via MedlinePlus). It is the result of stomach acid that has backed up into the esophagus, or the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Hair CareHealthline

Could Depression Be Causing Your Hair Loss?

Depression often involves emotional distress along with physical symptoms: fatigue, aches and pains, and digestive problems, just to name a few. If you’re experiencing symptoms of depression, and you’ve also noticed some hair loss, you might wonder whether it’s just another sign or side effect of depression. While experts haven’t...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Your Lungs May Be in Danger, Doctors Warn

You may only pay attention to your fingernails when you're nervously biting them or getting a manicure, but keeping an eye on your nails—both those on your fingers and toes–can also be helpful, as they tend to be a window revealing your overall health status. Fingernails and toenails can hold the key to discovering skin conditions, infection, or deeper underlying diseases. "For the general population, nail health is most often an indicator of poor nutritional intake or poor digestion," Sara Norris, ND, a naturopathic doctor at the Paracelsus Natural Family Health Center, told Healthline. But other abnormalities in your nails could also reveal signs of thyroid, heart, and even lung issues. Keep reading to learn what you should look out for on your nails in terms of the health of your lungs, and for more things your body can tell you, If You Notice This on Your Skin, You Could Be at Risk for 13 Cancers.
Hair CareTalking With Tami

5 Reasons That Your Hair is Thinning

It’s quite normal for hair to recede and thin as we grow older, and there are multiple reasons that this might happen. The reason that your hair is thinning or receding will determine how the hair loss appears and also what can be done about it. Hereditary hair loss. The...
HealthMedicineNet.com

What Vitamin Deficiency Causes Ringing in the Ears?

Tinnitus is a common problem that affects the inner ear. While many people describe it as a ringing in the ears, for some it may sound like high-pitched hissing, low-pitched roaring, chirping, screeching, buzzing or humming. These symptoms can be exacerbated during times of stress or fatigue and lead to...
Skin CareClick10.com

Topical treatments for 2 chronic skin conditions could be good news for patients

BOCA RATON, Fla. – There are some exciting findings in the treatment of two common and chronic skin conditions. Dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz said two different teams of researchers have completed phase 3 clinical trials for topical treatments: one targeting atopic dermatitis, the other psoriasis. If approved, they would allow...
HealthDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Transient low blood pressure can cause a dizzying sensation

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 92-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I weigh about 145 pounds and have shrunk down to 5 feet, 5 inches tall. I attend a 45-minute exercise class at a wellness center three times a week. I am diabetic and have glaucoma. I take Januvia, simvastatin and losartan, and use Lumigan eyedrops at night.
HealthWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Night sweats in men could have many causes

Dear Doctor: How common are night sweats in men, and what causes them? I tease my husband that he’s having sympathy hot flashes, but he’s not amused. The sweats usually happen between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Neither his primary care physician nor cardiologist have an answer. It’s true that...
Hair Careprogramminginsider.com

Causes of Hair Loss: Why SMP is the Best Solution?

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Hair loss is a common problem in the life of both men and women. It can occur anywhere in our body, but in most cases, it will affect the scalp. Hair loss is not always easy to treat. It can cause mental distress to people who can’t embrace baldness, but other people can easily accept it as part of their lives.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If Your Hair Feels Like This, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Experts Warn

Your thyroid gland is one of the most important parts of how your body functions day to day. It's responsible for creating and producing hormones that control everything from your metabolism to the health of your heart, bones, and GI system. If things aren't right, your thyroid can be both over- and underactive, issues an estimated 20 million Americans experience, according to the American Thyroid Association. Unfortunately, women are up to eight times more likely than men to have some kind of thyroid disease.
Fitnesseasyhealthoptions.com

Reduce psoriasis skin symptoms with the 5:2 diet

Psoriasis is an incredibly difficult autoimmune disease to manage. Not only can it result in thick, red, itchy skin plaques that not only feel uncomfortable — but can make someone suffering from the condition uncomfortable about showing their skin. It can also cause misery below the skin including joint pain and inflamed tendons.
Skin CareWbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: 4 main types of skin cancer to watch for

There are four main types of skin cancer, and catching it early is key for treatment. The most common is basal cell carcinoma, followed by squamous cell. Melanoma is the most dangerous of the top three if not caught and treated early. Then there's Merkle cell carcinoma which is a rare aggressive skin cancer. A main cause is the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.
Diseases & TreatmentsEHEXTRA

Ask the Doctors: Hyperparathyroidism can cause kidney stones

Dear Doctor: I’ve suffered from kidney stones since 2017. A parathyroid test came back high, as did my serum calcium. An endocrinologist has ruled out a malignancy and confirmed the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism. What is it, and what can I expect next?. Dear Reader: Hyperparathyroidism occurs when the parathyroid glands...
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Scraping your hair back into a ponytail could cause permanent hair loss (but this is what you can do to stop it)

Sometimes pretty mundane habits can prove to have unexpected consequences. Take our hair, for instance. On non-wash hair days, what do you tend to do with it? Scrape it back and tie it up? Does the same apply when you're heading into the shower or working out? Well, it turns out that pulled back ponytail and bun on the top of your head could actually be causing irreversible hair loss, particularly if you got into a routine of pulling it back more regularly during lockdown. Yikes.
Hair Carefoodmatters.com

Hair Loss, Stress & Vitamins: Getting to the Root Cause

Familiar with the phrase, “tearing your hair out”? It’s not unnormal to feel this sensation under times of extreme pressure and stress, but what if this age-old mantra was less about our desire to rip ourselves in two, and rather our hair falling out of its own accord? Yes, you read that right. Periods of intense stress have the potential to lead our hair to fall out. So if you find yourself brushing out clumps each day, clogging the shower drain with broken ends, or a head of hair no longer as luscious as it was, it could be time to take a look at how stress is influencing your hair loss (and what vitamins you can use to support your locks).