Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Game 2 Picks and Predictions: Nipping the Buds
The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to even their Round 1 series with the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night after losing Thursday’s opener and their captain in the process. Toronto won’t have the services of John Tavares for Game as he was stretchered off the ice after an accidental collision with Montreal’s Corey Perry. Missing their No. 2 center, the Leafs will have to find motivation or risk heading to Montreal down two games to none.www.covers.com