newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest shortstop in history to hit 50 home runs, punctuating his three-run shot with a bat flip, and made another spectacular defensive play for the San Diego Padres, who routed the Seattle Mariners 16-1 for their seventh straight win. Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and Chris Paddack threw six strong innings for the Padres, who have won 10 of 11 overall. Tatis was playing in his 171st career game. His team-leading 11th homer gave the Padres a 7-1 lead with one out in the second inning.

ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paddack
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Drew Steckenrider
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Nuggets#The Associated Press#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#Il#Major League Baseball#The San Diego Padres#San Diego#Mlb History#St Louis#Runs#Star Jamal Murray#Petco Park#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep. San Diego has been bolstered by minor leaguers while missing several regulars because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It was the first meeting between the teams since the Padres took two of three from the Cardinals to win a wild-card playoff series last season. The Padres have five players on the COVID-19-related injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Seattle Mariners take it to the tribe and win series 3-1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits his first MLB hit for a two run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Coming into the series...
MLBKYTV

Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBYour Radio Place

Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE, Washington (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short...
MLBktvo.com

The Cardinals fall to the Padres 5 to 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep. San Diego has been bolstered...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and three other key position players hasn't slowed the San Diego Padres in the slightest. On Sunday, it was a cast of call-ups that came up big for the Padres. Among them: Rookie Ivan Castillo, who...
MLBYakima Herald Republic

Mariners chase Cleveland ace Shane Bieber early and hold on for series win

SEATTLE -- Scott Servais wasn’t trying to be prophetic or even cautiously optimistic in his pregame press session Sunday morning when he was asked what his team and its suddenly rejuvenated offense would be seeing later that afternoon when Cleveland ace Shane Bieber stepped on the mound in the series finale.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Earns win in season debut

Sewald (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings on two hits and one walk while striking out four to earn the win Sunday over Cleveland. Sewald made his season debut with the Mariners Sunday after being called up last Thursday. He got the job done, earning the win after pitching a scoreless fourth and fifth inning in the Mariners' bullpen game. Seattle is dealing with injuries to multiple pitchers and his time in the big leagues may be short once they are able to return. The 31-year-old has pitched just 27.2 innings in MLB over the last three seasons.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Keone Kela: Will seek second opinion

Kela will travel to Texas on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injured right arm, the Associated Press reports. Kela went on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to what was deemed a strained right forearm. He doesn't appear to be anywhere close to making a return, and the decision to seek a second opinion on the injury makes for an ominous outlook. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Sunday that the team will provide an update on Kela following the results of the second opinion, per 97.3 The Fan.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Diego Padres will have their second match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:40 PM EDT. The Padres hauled 9 consecutive wins in the late season...
MLBMLB

Seattle’s bullpen (13 K’s, 2 R) outduels Bieber

SEATTLE -- Robert Dugger and Paul Sewald weren’t on the Mariners’ Opening Day roster, had a limited innings leash heading into Sunday’s game against Cleveland and were faced with the tall task of collectively filling in for Marco Gonzales. Oh, and they were facing off against reigning American League Cy...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — May 25 at Oakland

AS YOU KNOW…Erik Swanson came into last night’s game in the 8th inning and struck out the side after inheriting a baserunner and walking the first batter he faced, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Swanson became the first Mariners reliever to inherit a baserunner with 0 outs and strike out the side since 2019?…left-hander Tommy Milone on Aug. 4, 2019 at Houston was the last Seattle reliever to accomplish the feat before Swanson did it last night…Milone struck out the side in relief of Sam Tuivailala.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

EPA awards grants for beach water monitoring, notifications. SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be awarding $723,000 in grants to monitor beach water quality and set up public notification programs in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Officials say the programs will also be carried out by the Makah and Swinomish tribes. The funds will be used to monitor beaches for fecal bacteria, maintain and operate public notification systems, identify local pollution sources, and report results of monitoring and notification activities to EPA and the public. When elevated levels of bacteria are detected, the funding will support beach warning or beach closing notifications to protect public health.
Gamblinggambling.com

FanDuel, Associated Press Make Sports Betting Odds Deal

The Associated Press and FanDuel Group announced Tuesday an agreement that makes FanDuel the exclusive provider of sports odds across AP’s global sports report. FanDuel Sportsbook odds, which are now live within AP content, will appear in AP’s daily sports odds fixtures, game previews, and other sports stories where odds are mentioned, according to a news release. AP will retain editorial control of all content.