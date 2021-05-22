Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

Sewald (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings on two hits and one walk while striking out four to earn the win Sunday over Cleveland. Sewald made his season debut with the Mariners Sunday after being called up last Thursday. He got the job done, earning the win after pitching a scoreless fourth and fifth inning in the Mariners' bullpen game. Seattle is dealing with injuries to multiple pitchers and his time in the big leagues may be short once they are able to return. The 31-year-old has pitched just 27.2 innings in MLB over the last three seasons.