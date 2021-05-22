RED ROOM #1 (Spoiler-Free Review)

We’ve come a long way since the NES. Back during videogame’s relative infancy, western players could never expect for all of Nintendo’s 1st party offerings to release outside of Japan. Games like the Famicom Disk System-exclusive “Famicom Detective Club” series seemed doomed to obscurity over here in the west. Of course, the Disk System itself never released overseas – but the incredibly late release of the two SNES remakes for the series certainly didn’t help matters, either. Even then, I’ll be frank – despite all the strides that the industry, and Nintendo, have made in the last several years, I didn’t expect that the Nintendo Switch remakes for the games would make their way across the pond, either. Now that the titles are making their way to North America and Europe at the same time as Japan, I couldn’t be happier that I was wrong.