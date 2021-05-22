RED ROOM #1 (Spoiler-Free Review)
Take a dark and twisted trip through the dark corners of the world courtesy of Ed Piskor. Red Room #1 is not for the faint of heart. Red Room #1 is gory, disturbing, brutal, yet the scariest part of the book is the dark realness of its subject. Snuff has been around for decades. In hushed clandestine circles, this genre and its VHS roots grew into the forbidden forest of the dark web and has become more available to those in “the know”. Movies such as 8MM and Videodrome have depicted the violent voyeurism of this taboo genre. In walks Ed Piskor and his brutal, mind-blowing, and fascinatingly grotesque Red Room.comic-watch.com