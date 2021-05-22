SNEAK PEEK: Preview MARVEL Comics REPTIL #1 (OF 4)
REPTIL ON THE BRINK OF EXTINCTION! In the wake of Kamala’s Law and his Grandfather’s worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps its a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents’ mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future-or end it forever! Don’t miss out on this breakout series from rising stars Terry Blas (HOTEL DARE, DEAD WEIGHT: MURDER AT CAMP BLOOM) and Enid Balám (OMNI)!comic-watch.com