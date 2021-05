A pit bull was abandoned in a bathroom stall at a Tacoma, Washington park with a suitcase full of 11 newborn puppies tied to her. “They left her in a bathroom at Point Defiance Park. She was terrified and so confused. Wondering if she did something wrong to be left behind? But that wasn’t the worst part. Inside the bathroom, the sweet girl had been tied to a suitcase. And inside the suitcase were her small, frail, one-week-old puppies. Their tiny cries echoed in the bathroom as they huddled together for warmth,” a heartbreaking Facebook post reads.