Karnivool are one of my all-time favourite bands and Sound Awake is a top ten album for me – I just think it’s perfect. I remember hearing them on one of those websites you’d get pre-Spotify where it would just shuffle music based on something you were into. They came up and I was in love - I ended up having to order the first album [2005’s Themata] from eBay because it wasn’t on iTunes or whatever.