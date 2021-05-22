PHOTOS – Union County Softball 15, Todd Central 0

BROWNSTOWN — The Paoli softball team was on the road on Monday, opening its week with a trip to Brownstown Central. The Rams were unable to come away with a win, falling to the Braves, 7-1. Paoli scored to open the game, going up 1-0 as Payton Ashley brought Kinsey McBride around to cross the plate with a single. Despite that, though, Brownstown Central was relentless, scoring in each of the first five innings of the game. The Braves tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the first, then went up 2-1 in the second. From there, they were off to the races, scoring two in the third, two more in the fourth and one final run in the fifth to cap things off.