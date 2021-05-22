newsbreak-logo
PHOTOS – Union County Softball 15, Todd Central 0

By Josh Nichols
yoursportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTOS – Union County 15, Todd Central 0.

www.yoursportsedge.com
#Union County Softball#Bravettes#Union County 15#Elkton#Hits
Muskegon, MIshorelinemedia.net

Reeths-Puffer softball blasts Union

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer crushed Union Tuesday in O-K Green Conference play, 15-0 and 32-1. R-P has won its last seven league games. Caitlynn Duffey threw a four-inning no-hitter in the opener, which saw the Rockets (11-9, 7-3 O-K Green) score 11 first-inning runs. Duffey struck out 11 and walked one. At the plate, Megan Barmes had two hits and four RBI. and Kaylee Jones also had two hits. Emerson Buzzell and Duffey each drove in two runs.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Laurel, Union softball teams clinch

Two Lawrence County softball teams clinched section championships on Tuesday. Laurel nailed down the WPIAL Section 4-2A title with a 17-5 five-inning rout at Riverside, while Union clinched at least a share of the Section 1-1A crown with a 10-4 decision over Bishop Canevin. The Lady Spartans are now 11-1...
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Laurel, Union pace county softball teams into WPIAL playoffs

A pair of softball section champions are set to lead a county contingent into the WPIAL playoffs. Laurel High and Union captured section crowns and join three other county schools competing in the WPIAL softball playoffs. The district released the softball pairings on Thursday. The WPIAL softball playoffs open Monday...
Union City, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kearny over Union City - Softball recap

Five runs between the fifth and sixth innings helped give Kearny a lead in its 9-8 win over Union City before three Union City runs in the top of the seventh made it close on Wednesday in Kearny. Kearny led 3-1 after an inning and 4-3 after two in a...
Sportshometownsportsscene.com

Penns Valley softball sweeps Central

The Penns Valley softball team swept Central Tuesday in a rare double header. Both games were played at Penns Valley. Penns Valley took the opener 15-3. Allie O’Brien notched the victory with five strikeouts, walk, and a hit batter. Losing pitcher for Tyrone was Lacey Lynn she finished with three...
SportsHerald-Times

Softball: Rams dusted by Brownstown Central, 7-1

BROWNSTOWN — The Paoli softball team was on the road on Monday, opening its week with a trip to Brownstown Central. The Rams were unable to come away with a win, falling to the Braves, 7-1. Paoli scored to open the game, going up 1-0 as Payton Ashley brought Kinsey McBride around to cross the plate with a single. Despite that, though, Brownstown Central was relentless, scoring in each of the first five innings of the game. The Braves tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the first, then went up 2-1 in the second. From there, they were off to the races, scoring two in the third, two more in the fourth and one final run in the fifth to cap things off.
Logan, WVWilliamson Daily News

Belfry softball drops pair to Logan, Perry Central

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates let one get away from them against the Logan Lady Wildcats on Thursday, May 6 as the Lady Cats scored five runs in the top of the 7th inning to pick up a come from behind win by a score of 9-6. Belfry (10-9) was ahead 6-4 entering the top of the 7th inning and needed only three outs to pick up the win. The visiting Lady Wildcats had different ideas however.
Green Hill, TNwilsonpost.com

9-AAA SOFTBALL - Green Hill ousts Central

GLADEVILLE - Sophia Waters threw a complete game three-hit shutout Tuesday afternoon as Green Hill eliminated Wilson Central 11-0 in the District 9-AAA softball tournament. The Lady Hawks advance to the bracket finals where they will take on Station Camp Tuesday night, needed two wins to eliminate the Bison and to earn a regional berth.
Noblesville, INnoblesvillemillers.com

Junior Varsity Softball beats Decatur Central

The Noblesville Millers knocked in eight runs in the fourth on its way to a 15 – 2 victory over the Decatur Central Hawks on Friday at Noblesville High School. The fourth inning rally was led by singles by Makayla Jacquay, Ava Melton, Kendall Cooper, and Emery Hammes, a triple by Hammes, and a double by Carly Motz.
SportsKait 8

2021 State Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Mountain Home, Morrilton, Ashdown, Carlisle, & Izard County. We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams. 5A State Softball Tournament (Mountain Home) View bracket here. Thursday, May 13th. 10:00am: Searcy vs. Benton. 12:30pm: Marion...
SportsDadeville Record

PHOTOS: Horseshoe Bend softball at Regionals

The season for the Generals has come to a close following a 4-0 loss early in the going and then a painful 10-0 loss later in the afternoon. Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015 and returned to Georgia as a sports journalist. 2017 Award-winning sports journalist in Georgia now in Alabama looking to tell the stories of the community.
Sportsregisterpublications.com

EAST CENTRAL SOFTBALL CLINCHES 23RD EIAC TITLE

ST. LEON - With Thursday's doubleheader sweep of Lawrenceburg, 9-0 and 15-2 in 5 innings, East Central softball secured its 23rd Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference championship. Marking their 19th and 20th wins of the season, Coach Steve Coffman's Lady Trojans (20-3) improved their spotless league record to 12-0, with only 2 conference games remaining, both at home, against Greensburg and…
Illinois StateDaily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Illinois

The Iowa Hawkeyes introduce their starting lineup before the start of the Iowa Softball game against Illinois on May 14, 2021 at Bob Pearl Field. Iowa defeated Illinois 3-1.
Alcoa, TNDaily Times

Alcoa softball's hopes of state dashed by Union County in region semis

Included in Juliann Jones’ Senior Night celebration on April 11 were three words that described the mentality of the entire Alcoa dugout: “State or bust.”. That expectation made the weight of Monday’s 4-2 loss to Union County in the Region 2-AA semifinals hard to handle, and it showed as Jones broke from the final team huddle of the season and took a somber walk toward center field before taking a seat to cry in the outfield that she has called home for four years.
Edmond, OKmagnoliareporter.com

SAU softball plays Central Missouri in Central Regional

Southern Arkansas’ softball team will enter the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season under head coach Jason Anderson. The Muleriders will be the fourth seed in the Central Regional, which will take place on Wednesday through Friday in Edmond, OK, with three-seed Central Oklahoma hosting the regional. The Muleriders...