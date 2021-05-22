newsbreak-logo
Hail and farewell to spring storm

By Staff Reports
Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcert goers at Minden Park reported hail fell during the Hot Buttered Rum performance on Friday night after a fairly sunny start. There weren’t any road controls in Douglas County, but it was snowing at Lake Tahoe as Saturday opened to heavy cloud cover. The snow stake camera at skiheavenly.com...

