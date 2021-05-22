Research specialist outlines strategies for attracting, retaining young adults in rural Illinois communities
As many of the youngest and brightest people continue to leave the state, a research specialist at the University of Illinois Extension says there are ways to reverse the trend. Nearly all of Illinois’ 102 counties lost population according to the latest Census figures. Pam Schallhorn says the pandemic may be changing migration patterns, especially in younger adults able to work remotely, creating an opportunity for rural communities.www.vandaliaradio.com