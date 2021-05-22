Research specialist outlines strategies for attracting, retaining young adults in rural Illinois communities

My husband Mike and I are moving into management of his family’s fourth generation farm. We live in an area where there’s been major declines in successful farming thanks to outdated federal guidance from the 1970s to “farm fencerow to fencerow,” which prioritized yield to pad the bottom line of agribusinesses, and set small and mid-sized farms up for failure. Folks in our area sold their herds and went all-in on commodity crop monocultures, making them dependent on buying and hauling in more herbicides, pesticides, and synthetic fertilizers. Extra expenses and the loss of livestock products to sell left them over-exposed to the volatility of commodity markets. Four of seven family farms from our section of Helena Township don’t exist anymore.