Environment

Dry and Warm this weekend

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext weekend is Memorial Day weekend–the unofficial kick off of summer–but we are speeding up the process a bit with warm temperatures this weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for today with a high of 84 and then partly cloudy skies for tonight with a low of 64. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86. We do have rain on the middle of this upcoming week.

