Dry and Warm this weekend

After almost two full weeks of high rain chances and at least two inches of rain area wide, we’re finally expecting a brief break from the rainfall. Before you go stowing the umbrellas, know that the chances for showers and storms return late tomorrow night, Friday, and into Saturday. The overnight round of rain and storms mostly west of I-35 and near Highway 190 is dissipating this morning. We’re expecting some isolated rain to linger through 9 AM but the remnants of those storms and some sunshine peeking through the clouds may allow for a few pop-up showers and storms late today. Today’s rain chances for Coryell, Bosque, McLennan, Hill, and Bell County are near 20% but will be near 30% east of I-35. Today’s rain should be isolated to scattered in nature and many of us will likely not see precipitation. We still have a bunch of clouds overhead and those clouds should partially break later today allowing highs to reach the mid 80s.