Capcom Pro Tour 2021 South America West 1 early results, stream ft. Pikoro, Darlan, Misterio, Shaka22, iKyore, Moise, Seguero, KaneBlueRiver and more

By Nicholas 'MajinTenshinhan' Taylor
eventhubs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: This story has been updated with day 1 results. The 2021 round of the Capcom Pro Tour continues this week with the first installment for the South America West region. Notable players participating include Pikoro, ROX|Darlan, PHD|Misterio, PHD|Shaka22, UB|iKyore, Moise, Seguero, KaneBlueRiver, Px-LM3, Patada Veloz, TSD|Rockland-Kyo, PHD|NeroTheBoxer, UB|Dookie and more.

