Breezy and warm today

By Taylor Graham
WLOX
 3 days ago

Our Saturday is looking pretty nice, but it will be breezy again this afternoon. We’ll see winds pick up from the east and southeast around 15-20 MPH. A few gusts may be higher. This could lead to more coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hancock County until 7 PM. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Harrison and Jackson County until 10 AM. It will be warm today with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Persistent southeast winds will produce tide levels one to two feet above normal during high tide the next several days. High tides will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting and will begin to fall by tonight. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 253 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Pearlington, or 8 miles southwest of Waveland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Shoreline Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamondhead, Saucier and Kiln.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 748 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Gulfport, Biloxi, Slidell, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, St. Martin, Diamondhead, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Shoreline Park, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills and Pearlington. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. Remain alert while driving and listen for any warnings that are issued.