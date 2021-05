Former One Dove singer Dot Allison is gearing up to release Heart-Shaped Scars, her first solo album in 12 years, in July. First single "Long Exposure" is pretty wonderful and Dot was nice enough to tell us a little more about it. "I had been playing around on the ukulele and came up with the skeleton of the chorus chords and a lyric-less melody and then revisited the verse, to then sculpt it to work well with the chorus I had come up with .. Each section arrived kind of unannounced after playing what I had up until then many times.