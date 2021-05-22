U.S. Opens Men's Worlds against Finland
The U.S. Men's National Team faces Finland today in its first preliminary round game of the 2021 IIHF Men's World Championship in Riga, Latvia. The U.S. and Finland have met on 64 previous occasions in the world championship with the U.S. holding a 22-2-2-30-8 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) record against the Finns. The last meeting between the two teams needed overtime as the U.S. edged Finland, 3-2, behind a game-winning goal from Dylan Larkin and 24-save effort from Cory Schneider.teamusa.usahockey.com