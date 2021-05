PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 11, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held Monday, June 7 at 6 p.m. through Zoom. Citizens are invited to participate to provide […] The post Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.