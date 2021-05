Even if you don’t know what cryptocurrency is, it matters to your wealth. Bitcoin: heard of it? Since even octogenarians are asking their grandkids about it, I suspect you have. Cryptocurrencies, of which Bitcoin is the best-known, are taking over the imaginations of people everywhere. Note that I said people, not investors. Because after watching the roller-coaster ride that is Bitcoin for several years, hearing all the bull, bears (and pigs) on all sides of the debate, I can truly say the following about Bitcoin’s place in today’s financial markets: it is a benchmark for speculation and greed.