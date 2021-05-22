newsbreak-logo
Will Dogecoin Help You Retire?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the reality: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) could make you a fortune, possibly even enough to retire depending on how much you already have saved. But the odds of that happening are pretty slim. And when you’re talking about your life’s savings, it’s a risk you probably don’t want to take.

Businessbitcoinist.com

Elon Musk Prefers Dogecoin Over Other Alts Because Of The Memes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to promote Dogecoin by asking the crypto community to submit development ideas on GitHub. When asked why he prefers DOGE to other objectively superior alts, Musk gave a brief reply of:. “Doge has dogs & memes, whereas the others do not.”. At face value, it...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ether What? Research Shows More Americans Heard About Dogecoin Than Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the blockchain that introduced decentralized finance (DeFi) and made smart contracts to the world — is less recognizable by the United States residents than meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll, in conjunction with CouponCabin, revealed that 29%...
Stocksnews8000.com

5 Ways I’m Preparing for the Stock Market Bubble to Burst

Stock market crashes are expected, yet totally unpredictable. Historically, a stock market correction (a drop of 10% or more) happens about once every 1.8 years. While we know that another crash is coming, we also have no idea when it will happen. Fortunately, there are plenty of moves you can...
StocksNASDAQ

3 Robinhood Stocks That Are Actually Great Buys

The free stock-trading app has become a popular brokerage option for people who have a small amount of money to invest. But the top 100 most-held stocks on Robinhood show that many users are making investing more difficult than it needs to be by buying risky stocks. A simple way...
Marketsnews8000.com

3 Ways to Diversify Your Investments When Money Is Tight

You’ll often hear that having a diverse portfolio could be your ticket to not only growing wealth in the stock market, but also protecting yourself during periods of volatility. To diversify, you could go out and load up on a whole bunch of different stocks. But what if money is...
StocksHerald & Review

This Tried-and-True Strategy Can See You Through the Market Correction

It's natural to worry about your investments in a market correction. One day, you've got a lot of money and the next day, not so much. It can make you think you should sell quickly to staunch the bleeding or bet big in the hopes of making a fortune when stock prices begin to climb again. But both of those strategies can cost you a lot of money if you time them wrong.
BusinessMoney Morning

Why Figs Stock Is the First Must-Buy IPO on Robinhood

Healthcare apparel company Figs expects to complete its public offering this week. The company will trade under the ticker FIGS on the New York Stock Exchange. Figs has grown at a fantastic rate, and unlike many companies completing initial public offerings (IPOs) in the last year, it actually generates free cash flow.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks Worth Betting On Right Now

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. This saying can certainly be applied to the stock market. Every time investors pick stocks to buy with their hard earned money, they must determine if the risk is worth the potential reward. And some stocks are certainly more risky (and volatile) than others. While there...
BusinessHerald & Review

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Got an extra $100,000 you don't need right away? You're doing great! The fact is, however, that's probably not going to fund the kind of retirement many people intend to have. A lot of people are aiming for a nest egg of an even $1 million, which can generate enough dividends and interest income to support a nice lifestyle without dipping into any principal.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk defends himself over claims he was treating Dogecoin like he owns it after calling for improvements

Elon Musk took to Twitter to point out that no one involved in Dogecoin “reports to me” and that his “ability to take action is limited.”The Tesla CEO spoke up after he was accused by a follower of “treating Dogecoin like one of his own companies.”“Please note Dogecoin has no formal organization & no one reports to me, so my ability to take action is limited,” tweeted Musk, who is a vocal supporter of the cryptocurrency.This came after the billionaire had earlier revealed why he backs Dogecoin over its rivals as he called on developers to submit ideas for...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Crypto market bounces back as dogecoin founder thanks Elon Musk

The price of bitcoin returned above $40,000 on Wednesday, marking a big recovery from Sunday when it was trading at just above $30,000 - less than 50 per cent of its all-time high from April. The latest dip was brought about by China announcing yet another crackdown on crypto mining, though more positive news in the space has helped boost the crypto market.Major cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin rallied by between 5 and 15 per cent overnight and were trending upwards on Wednesday morning.The market rebound at the start of the week has been partly assisted by comments from Elon Musk that he has been in talks with bitcoin miners about renewable energy solutions, as well as news that hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio has invested in bitcoin.A number of prominent analysts remain optimistic about bitcoin’s prospects, with some speculating that the bull market is “just warming up”.You can follow all the latest updates right here.
StocksBenzinga

Elon Musk The Next 'Bad Boy' Of Crypto? At Least 'Incumbent' Justin Sun Thinks So

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may be the next in line to receive the "bad boy" title of the cryptocurrency world. What Happened: Sun said in response to questions at CoinDesk’s annual conference “Consensus 2021” that he is grateful for “Elon Musk bringing a lot of people into crypto, bringing all the media and the big companies attention to crypto.”
CurrenciesPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Only Reason I Own Bitcoin

I have very little insight into how cryptocurrencies work. I get the gist, but I can't really explain how "the blockchain" functions -- and I think the same is true for most of us mortal investors. And I believe there's at least a 50/50 chance that an investment in something like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) will eventually end in major losses of whatever I put in.