Marks & Spencer is relaunching its craft beer own-label range with supplier partner, Real Drinks. The retailer stated that the overhaul aimed to ensure its offer better reflected the current market and customer preferences in style, value, ABV and design. The new collection showcases both craft beer and collaborations with the retailer working with some of the leading breweries in the UK with the aim of bringing customers a “modern unfiltered range” in 330ml cans at £1.80 each.