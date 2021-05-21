newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Denies She and Travis Scott Are in an Open Relationship

By Zoe Johnson
Posted by 
B106
B106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kylie Jenner is speaking out against the chatter that she and Travis Scott have reunited as a couple and are now in an open relationship. Following the news that broke earlier this morning (May 21) that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and attempting an open relationship, the queen of lip kits has shared on social media that these reports are false.

myb106.com
B106

B106

Temple, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Rapper#Twitter Inc#The Daily Mail#Open Relationships#La#Lip Kits#Message#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionAlbia Newspapers

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner". As part of this new collection, Kylie is...
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist is launching a range of makeup brushes and they are PHENOMENAL

Any Kardashian-Jenner stan worth their salt will already know who Ariel Tejada (aka @makeupbyariel) is. And if you don't, you'll have definitely come across his work. He's responsible for painting the faces of some of the world's biggest celebs (Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Rosalia, to name a few). And with 2.4 million Insta followers – and counting – he's a star in his own right.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Travis Scott Spotted in Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Cactus Jack" Release

Following some early news, we now have a look at Travis Scott wearing his upcoming. Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” release. Spotted on the feet of La Flame, the colorway looks to be the leading mix of “Baroque Brown/Lemon Drop/Wheat/Chile Red” that stands in line with the color sensibility of Travis’ Nike collaborations. From images, we can see the signature reverse Swoosh logo, trail style webbing elements that pair nicely with the rope shoelaces and Cactus Jack branding flags at the rear. Reportedly priced at $160 USD, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” is rumored to be releasing sometime this holiday season in five distinct colorways.
ApparelSole Collector

Best Look Yet at Travis Scott's Nike Air Max 1 Collab

Nike has pulled out all of the stops for its 2021 Air Max Day celebrations, this time teasing a new collaboration with Travis Scott. Today, the brand shared a series of short videos on the SNKRS app dubbed “Bring the Future to Light” that cuts from scenes of the outdoors to Travis Scott in his home, which led to the reveal of the previously-unseen Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1.
Music1051thebounce.com

Travis Scott Upsets Fans By Making Concert Tickets Start At $300

Travis Scott fans are not feeling the prices for the rapper’s Astroworld Festival this year and they’re making it known via social media. Yesterday, tickets for Travis Scott’s third annual Astroworld Festival went on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT, nearly doubling from the $179 price point in 2019, XXL Magazine reports. This year, access to the event started at $300 plus $65 in fees for the two-day general admission tickets. The two-day Stargazing VIP passes were $725 plus a $69 fee and the top tier tickets, the two-day No Bystander VIP ticket, were $1,000 with a $78 fee. All tickets are currently sold out.
Designers & Collectionskicksonfire.com

You Feeling The Pink Laces On The Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue?

Making its debut this Fall season, here is our latest detailed look at the Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue. The Travis Scott x fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG Military Blue comes dressed in a color scheme that resembles the one we saw on the fragment x Air Jordan 1 High OG that dropped back in 2014. The three way collab is constructed out of a leather upper and comes with distinct features that include the flipped Swooshes on the lateral side, the aged midsole, Nike Air branding on the tongues and Travis Scott/fragment branding on the heels and tongues. New images show what the sneakers look like in both Blue and Pink laces. You feeling this lace swap?
CelebritiesKXLY

Kylie Jenner: I want my daughter to take over Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter to run Kylie Cosmetics one day. The 23-year-old reality star is hoping to pass her business ventures down to her three-year-old daughter Stormi – whom she has with Travis Scott – when she’s older, as she hailed the tot as her “legacy”. She said: “Stormi...
FootballComplex

Adam Levine Asked Travis Scott for $35K Shoes to Perform at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show was a big moment for sneaker fans, with Travis Scott debuting his own Air Jordan 6 and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine wearing the rapper’s then-unreleased Air Jordan 1 on stage. But it turns out a different sneaker played a major role in that collaborative performance even happening.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”

Kylie Jenner Has Just Acknowledged That She Isn’t A “Self-Made Billionaire”. Kylie Jenner has built a brand and reputation for herself outside of the family business, while beginning her career as a little girl on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, and the response has been overwhelming.
Businesskdal610.com

Coty names Andrew Stanleick as CEO of Kylie Jenner beauty brands

(Reuters) – Cosmetics maker Coty Inc on Wednesday appointed Andrew Stanleick as the chief executive officer for the beauty brands business created by celebrity and influencer Kylie Jenner. Stanleick will also manage reality TV star Kim Kardashian West’s business for Coty, the company said, to drive global expansion and entry...
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, Sam Hunt And Travis Scott: 5 Songs Making Moves On The Hot 100

No. 10 - Billie Eilish - “Your Power”. As she gets ready to release her sophomore album Happier Than Ever this summer, Billie Eilish has doled out the latest single from the collection, titled “Your Power.” The tune narrowly missed the Hot 100 last week, landing just a few spots below the tally on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 instead. Now, it debuts at No. 10 on the ranking, bringing the teen superstar back to the highest tier for the fifth time in her career.