Of course, I have been playing World of Warcraft since 2004. So that’s obviously a candidate for game I just can’t stop playing, but there are others. I’ve gone back to Dragon Age 2 so many times, I’ve played each of the Mass Effect games repeatedly, and every so often I start another Kingdoms of Amalur replay. Dragon Age Inquisition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Diablo 3 — these are all games that have kept me coming back over the years. I could just sit here and list others — I replay Jade Empire once a year like clockwork, I’m never going to really be done with KOTOR or its sequel, and there are even newer games in the rotation with me having played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 into the ground.