The Langdon Area School Board met Monday, May 17, 2021. Superintendent Daren Christianson reported that transportation funding was going to go back to how it was in previous years. Mr. Christianson gave a legislature update focusing on deadlines put in place for teacher negotiations. COVID funding for education loss and air quality was discussed as the application processes are all over the board and a long process to receive these funds. Since most of the money is planned to be use for major construction projects, Mr. Christianson believes it should be fairly simple to request. So far, 20% of funds received is to go to learning loss or to make up in areas of learning due to COVID. Since Langdon was able to get online fairly quickly and did not have to close this school year, the learning loss has not been a major problem. The other 80% is projected to go towards building issues, but this is not set in stone yet- government guidelines are still being decided. It was also reported that summer meal plans will be offered through June and will be federally funded.