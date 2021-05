Without a full month of NCAA Tournament basketball in the state, Indiana sports betting was down 25.4% for April. In the state’s report posted Wednesday, Indiana had a sports betting handle of $236.4 million for the month, down from March’s $316.7 million. Still, the number was a marked improvement over April 2020 when sports and casinos were shut down to the coronavirus pandemic. This April’s handle was 798% higher than last year’s total of $26.3 million.