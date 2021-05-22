MLB’s data-driven dilemma, NBA Play-In, Browns’ big games, Crew rebrand U-turn — The Nail in the Coffin, Episode 197
Strikeouts are at a record high, batting averages are at a record low, and MLB is at a crossroads as teams continue to swing for the fences even as the ball has been tweaked to cut down on home runs. Three teams—yes, including the Indians—have been no-hit twice this season, and it’s still only mid-May. The guys discuss how teams’ analytics-driven pursuit of success is at odds with putting on an entertaining product for fans, and how it’s not just a problem for baseball.waitingfornextyear.com