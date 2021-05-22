MLB’s data-driven dilemma, NBA Play-In, Browns’ big games, Crew rebrand U-turn — The Nail in the Coffin, Episode 197

The NBA play-in tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, May 18 and will continue until Friday to determine the final two spots for the playoffs. The format will be as followed: in both the East and West, the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds will play a single game for the seventh seed in the playoffs. The No. 9 and No. 10 seeds will play a single game to face the loser of the seventh and eighth seed game. So, the loser of the seventh and eighth seed game will go on to face the winner of the ninth and tenth for the final eighth seed in the playoffs. For a more detailed visual of the bracket, click here.