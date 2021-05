This fifteen-minute video is somewhat mind-blowing to those who might think that elk only eat vegetation. The video of a cow elk starts off innocently enough when it appears she is frolicking around with some starlings near a body of water. According to Good Bull Outdoors, the Youtube channel that captured the video, the elk was actually hunting the starling birds. Good Bull Outdoors does not state where the video was captured, however, the channel's 'About' section states they are based in the state of Colorado.