India voiced its “unwavering” support to the “just” Palestine cause at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Sunday and reiterated its commitment to the two-State solution.India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti made it clear during his opening remarks that India strongly supports the Palestine cause and that “the events of the last several days have resulted in a sharp deterioration of the security situation”.He also called for an “immediate de-escalation” of hostilities.The envoy added: “We urge both sides to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change...