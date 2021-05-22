newsbreak-logo
Manhattan Celebrity Stylist Gives Out Free Haircuts

Synthia Stark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNKbN_0a83dPuu00
Manhattan Celebrity Stylist Gives Out Free Haircuts

In Manhattan, New York, Roberto Novo has styled the hair of many celebrities including people like Naomi Campbell, Britney Spears, Grace Jones, Calvin Klein, and many more. During the pandemic, he’s taken to helping out more older New Yorkers, including those who are not famous, all for free.

Roberto was born in Argentina, and he often welcomes clients into his Manhattan apartment or even visits their homes. He has two French bulldogs and they help everyone feel a little comfy and cozy. 

Roberto has called this initiative a “free haircut and puppy love.” You can see a picture of Roberto below:

Last year, during summer 2020, Roberto visited a client who had been isolated for months. He had brought along his two dogs with him. Seeing how happy the client was, he had asked her if her friends (who also lived in the same apartment) would be interested in having free hairdos as well.

At the time, Roberto had reportedly said,

“It doesn’t get any better than that — bring some joy to senior citizens in these hard times. People really suffer from this situation right now. So — if God blessed me (to help) with a simple haircut, making somebody happy, that’s a gift.”

It’s great to think that while the times are turbulent, people are using their talents to help people feel good about themselves. It is incredibly hard to be feeling happy these days and seniors across the globe are really feeling isolated.

Roberto has two French bulldogs that are really stocky and have smushy faces. Their names are Machitwo and Tulula. Tulula is currently pregnant. Just a few days ago, Roberto celebrated the birthday of one of the dogs.

You can see the video below:

Just recently, Robert had walked into the apartment of Marena Erdogan, and transformed her living room into a grand salon. While sitting on a couch while wearing the black cape, Madelon Spier wanted to get her hair styled — I mean, looking pretty can be a self-care and motivational boost type of activity.

Madelon had reportedly said,

“I think he’s miraculous, an artist … and we’re all pictures that he’s painting. There’s his personality and his way of cutting — a way of looking at a person and knowing what’s right for them.”

Madelon opted for a “high 80s” look.

The neighbor, Andrew Langerman, received his first haircut in months. He reported feeling lonely during the pandemic and was surprised at how much better he felt after the haircut.

“I’ve just been so deeply lonely through the (pandemic). I feel a lot better, actually. I wasn’t truly feeling very well when I came in here. It was a great meeting, everybody. I had a good haircut.”

There was a lot of snipping, and the dogs made the usual sounds that dogs would normally make. The neighbors even chatted with one another. Marena even started playing on her white baby grand piano. Melodies floated and often drowned out the noises of the blow-dryer as Roberto got to work, crafting the perfect hairdo.

The clients took turns petting Machitwo and Tulula. Some of them had the dogs in their laps. Every now and then Roberto stopped to give the dogs a kiss on the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMjHn_0a83dPuu00
Photo by Rinck Content Studio on Unsplash

After Roberto finished his haircutting, Marena ordered pizzas for everyone. Everyone shared, talked, and laughed for a short bit. 

It’s fascinating to think that celebrity hairstylists like Roberto exist, where he likes making others feel happy, especially during turbulent times like these. Plus, he did it all for free and encouraged people who rarely socialized to get together and have a little fun together.

Roberto had made a lot of people in Manhattan, New York, feel better about themselves — and it was all through the power of cutting hair. Sometimes, all it takes is a little haircut to keep us feeling happy about ourselves. 

The Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Obie-winning solo show Lackawanna Blues will take place this fall at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Previews begin Tuesday, September 14 in advance of a Tuesday, September 28 opening night. In Lackawanna Blues, Santiago-Hudson plays more than 20 characters as he explores...