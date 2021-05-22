Spotify has launched plant playlists – but does music really help plants grow?

​Sciencing may earn compensation through affiliate links in this article.​. While the adults of today were likely introduced to life science with a simple activity like sprouting a bean in a piece of moistened cotton, nowadays there are tons more opportunities to get kids interested in plants in the form of DIY growing kits. The principles behind what happens may be the same, but with many options for a growing kit with multiple plants or even a full-blown mini garden kit, there are more ways than ever to encourage your kid to develop a green thumb. With quite a few terrarium kits, some more basic planting options and even kits that focus on cell structure, there is bound to be something right for your kid.