Spotify has launched plant playlists – but does music really help plants grow?
Spotify has surprised and delighted its users by launching a series of first-ever plant playlists, created and curated by Kelly Wearstler, Darryl Cheng, Summer Rayne Oakes, and Black Men With Gardens. But can plants hear music, and does music help plants grow, as the creators of Spotify's new playlist are implying? It's a nice idea – who wouldn't want the best indoor plants in their collection grow bigger and stronger to the sounds of a Beethoven sonata?www.gardeningetc.com