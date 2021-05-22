newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Spotify has launched plant playlists – but does music really help plants grow?

gardeningetc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has surprised and delighted its users by launching a series of first-ever plant playlists, created and curated by Kelly Wearstler, Darryl Cheng, Summer Rayne Oakes, and Black Men With Gardens. But can plants hear music, and does music help plants grow, as the creators of Spotify's new playlist are implying? It's a nice idea – who wouldn't want the best indoor plants in their collection grow bigger and stronger to the sounds of a Beethoven sonata?

www.gardeningetc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Wearstler
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Sciences#Spotify Playlists#Curated Playlists#Garden Plants#Plant Growth#Plant Care#Black Men With Gardens#Music For Plants#Indian#Uc Santa Barbara#Features Music#Human Music#Soundscapes#Indoor Garden Ideas#Arabidopsis Plants#Happier Plant Owners#Collection#Sound Waves#Mustard Oils#Pests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Music
Related
GardeningPopSugar

Spotify Has Released a Plant Hub For You and Your Green Girls, and It's a Must-Listen

Let's face it: when you own a plant, you want it to thrive. There's nothing worse than seeing your leafy friend wilt from lack of water (or often times too much water), sunlight, or anything else. A stressed plant isn't a happy plant, but one thing that's proven to help is music. Yup, vibrations emitted from certain songs can emulate sounds in nature, and who knows better about which songs to play for plants than horticulture icons PlantKween, Kelly Wearstler, Darryl Cheng of House Plant Journal, Summer Rayne Oakes of Homestead Brooklyn, and Black Men With Gardens? Spotify teamed up with these plant-fluencers to create a whole hub of music, tips, and tricks dedicated to plants and plant parenting, and spoiler alert: PlantKween has his own music and talk show!
GardeningDesign Milk

Propagating in Style: Grow Your Plant Cuttings With These Modern Vessels

Instead of bringing over baked goods, bringing over plant cuttings has become the new norm. Cuttings are just that – cuttings from a plant that will grow new stems and/or roots, eventually turning into full-sized versions. They’re a great, cost-effective way to grow your collection of plants, or help someone else grow theirs. All you have to do is stick your plant cuttings in water and watch the roots or stems start to grow. Instead of a regular vase that might not properly hold your cutting, or a spaghetti jar that won’t look as good on your countertop, show off your cutting edge (pun intended) with a vessel designed specifically for propagating plants, like this June Propagation Station (short rounded version) or Lily Propagation Station (tall cylinder version) designed by Clémence van den Haute for House Raccoon.
Gardeningsciencing.com

Grow an Interest in Life Science With These Planting Kits

​Sciencing may earn compensation through affiliate links in this article.​. While the adults of today were likely introduced to life science with a simple activity like sprouting a bean in a piece of moistened cotton, nowadays there are tons more opportunities to get kids interested in plants in the form of DIY growing kits. The principles behind what happens may be the same, but with many options for a growing kit with multiple plants or even a full-blown mini garden kit, there are more ways than ever to encourage your kid to develop a green thumb. With quite a few terrarium kits, some more basic planting options and even kits that focus on cell structure, there is bound to be something right for your kid.
GardeningDurango Herald

Rare plant also grows in rock garden

What a terrific column Andy Gulliford wrote about citizen scientists Al and Betty Schneider (May 8, “Botanists discover Four Corners plants”). And there’s more to the story. The tiny sunflower profiled, Packera mancosana, is indeed a treasure. As Andy’s column pointed out, this plant only can be found growing in...
GardeningOne Green Planet

Grow Your Own Tea Plant at Home

Most households in America keep tea in stock, and in recent decades, the number of us who are drinking tea has doubled a couple of times over. It is a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business here, and the trend seems to be continually swinging upward. Now, for those who are into tea, there...
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Spotify Launches “Frequency” To Celebrate Black Creatives In Music

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Spotify is one of the most popular streaming outlets when it comes to MSPs, especially amongst Black curators with accounts on the platform. From playlist selectors to the ones uploading their own music, African American culture is a driving force when it comes to how popular the platform has even become. Spotify has come to know this as well, and as a response decided to launch a new global initiative called Frequency that’s primary goal is to celebrate Black art.
Gardeningnewlifeonahomestead.com

Top 20 Summer Bedding Plants and Flowers to Grow

Bedding plants are either annuals or biennials and are grown for the continuous color they provide over many months. The plants are normally short-lived, but because of the huge range available, you can have color in the garden almost all year by using bedding plants. Summer bedding plants are a...
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow Sweet Annie Plants

Sweet Annie plants are a fast-growing, tall annual variety that can reach up to 6 feet in height. Also referred to as sweet wormwood, these plants are known for their sweet-smelling, silvery-green, lacy foliage. Though the flowers of this plant aren't showy or extravagant, the sweet aroma makes up for any lack of bright color.
RetailPosted by
TheSpoon

Target Launches Good & Gather Plant Based Brand

Retail giant Target announced this week the launch of Good & Gather Plant Based, a new line of more than 30 plant-based food and beverage products. The move is a reflection of the growing demand for plant-based foods, and Target’s new branded line could help push the category further into the mainstream.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: Plant Medicine Law Group Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Psychedelic Trip

Plant Medicine Law Group (PMLG) is a boutique law firm serving the psychedelic and cannabis space based in the US. Their goal is to “help entrepreneurs in the psychedelic and cannabis industries succeed in complex and emerging industries.” Their Weedsday playlist weaves together music from all corners of the globe to capture the diverse backgrounds and perspectives of PMLG’s founding partners: Adriana Kertzer, Hadas Alterman and Serena Wu. Songs enlightened by Israeli, Chinese, Brazilian, and American experiences round out the list. Plug your headphones in and immerse yourself in an eclectic mix of folk, psychedelic rock, ceremonial and dance music.
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
GardeningStillwater News-Press

GROW: Put the right plant in the right spot

Although a big part of gardening is planting the plants and keeping them watered, there are several other factors that must be considered in order to have a successful garden. Even before gardeners go to the nursery to select plants, drop in that first seed or transplant a seedling, take a good look around the landscape. Gardening can be a lot of work, so save yourself some time and money and consider elements such as drainage, amount of sun/shade, soil type and windbreaks before you begin. It can be disappointing when plants don’t fare well.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Growing Plants for Growing Demands

While families stayed at home and indoors more than ever this past year, it’s no wonder that demand for gardening supplies and house plants exploded in 2020 and the trend continues to blossom through this year. According to Bonnie Plants CEO Mike Sutterer, more than 21 million people picked up gardening in response to the pandemic. A majority of these novice gardeners were males under the age of 35.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow lettuce – plant and care for iceberg lettuce and other varieties

Why would you want to know how to grow lettuce when it's so easily available at the store? Well, if you’ve ever eaten freshly picked homegrown lettuce you’ll know there’s a world of difference between the deliciously succulent leaves straight from the garden, and the sad, wilting specimens you might find in a supermarket.
Food & Drinksla-story.com

Hot New Beverage with a Very Cool Presentation: Plant-Powered Chlorophyll Water Drink Has Just Launched!

Only Pre-Made, Bottled Plant-Powered Chlorophyll Water® Has Launched!. A favorite amongst Kourtney Kardashian, Rosario Dawson, Mandy Moore, and Aly Reisman, Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified water enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. It is carbon-filtered using triple filtration and is UV-treated for the highest level of purity.
GardeningThe Independent

Should you play music to your plants? It turns out there may be benefits

Prince Charles famously said it was “very important” to talk to plants, but could the sound of music also help them thrive?. Spotify has revealed a 1,400% increase in streams of its ‘Music for Plants’ playlist over the last year, suggesting some people think it could. But is there any truth to the theory?
Gardeninghappysprout.com

How to help your plants adjust to a new environment

Giving indoor plants new homes is such a thrill for plant lovers! It’s wondrous going to the nurseries and greenhouses, picking out just the right plant with the perfect (to us) leaves, and going home, excited to introduce our new friend to the rest of the gang. Even for the most experienced houseplant owners, though, acclimating the new plant can sometimes be a struggle if it’s a kind you’ve never had before. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
GardeningPort Arthur News

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING: Plants grow their own drama

Someone called us new parents as we bragged about keeping an eye on little zucchini developing on our patio. While we’re not sitting around talking to our succulents, we consider that plants “grow” on you, and often have dramatic tales. In “The Nation of Plants,” plants create the first Universal Declaration of Rights of Living Beings.