MLB PRO HOOPS FOR SAT FRI OK NO KILLER DAY BUT GREEN
Karma: -29 Hometown boys fuckin stink I said it last night, and will say it again, no guts no balls, no nothing, the only thing we have hit with them are overs front five game and team total, the side plays with betting phil's for or against have generated shit, the multiple overs will be the way to go , moving forward with there games, we finished 10-7, for the day,we will take it cause I think we explode today including the golf we will press today on certain games, it's time to press.forum.thespread.com