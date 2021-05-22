MLB PRO HOOPS FOR SAT FRI OK NO KILLER DAY BUT GREEN

One trend we've seen so far this MLB season is the stellar performance of Sunday unders. On the last day of the week, unders are 46-33 (58.2%). This may not seem that impressive, but on the other six days of the week the under is 241-243-14 (49.8%). This means that Sunday unders are cashing at a 8.4% higher clip than the rest of the week. One logical explanation for this is the getaway day factor: teams are wrapping up their weekend series and looking to move on. Maybe they aren't as invested. Or maybe the fact that almost every Sunday game is played during the day has something to do with it. Or maybe it's the quick day-game turnaround after a Saturday night game. Either way, this edge is something to keep in mind when you consider playing totals today.