newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB PRO HOOPS FOR SAT FRI OK NO KILLER DAY BUT GREEN

The Spread
 3 days ago

Karma: -29 Hometown boys fuckin stink I said it last night, and will say it again, no guts no balls, no nothing, the only thing we have hit with them are overs front five game and team total, the side plays with betting phil's for or against have generated shit, the multiple overs will be the way to go , moving forward with there games, we finished 10-7, for the day,we will take it cause I think we explode today including the golf we will press today on certain games, it's time to press.

forum.thespread.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 Day#Hoops#Fri#Braves#Night Time#Green#Front Page#Max Page#Mavs#Fri#Sat#Green#Game#Overs#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBThe Spread

MLB PRO HOOPS FOR TUES MON NOTES OK

The administrator has disabled public write access. MLB PRO HOOPS FOR TUES MON NOTES OK 4 minutes ago #533328. The administrator has disabled public write access.
MLBParadise Post

MLB gives Oakland A’s green light to explore relocation options

With the support of Major League Baseball, the Oakland A’s will start exploring relocation options, the team said in a statement on Tuesday. The announcement is a clear effort to apply pressure on local government officials to OK the ballpark project at Howard Terminal. “The future success of the A’s...
MLBThe Spread

MLB PRO HOOPS FOR WED TUES NOTES MOUNTED ANOTHER COMBACK

The administrator has disabled public write access. MLB PRO HOOPS FOR WED TUES NOTES MOUNTED ANOTHER COMBACK 46 minutes ago #533366. Last Edit: 43 minutes ago by Timmy1961. The administrator has disabled public write access. MLB PRO HOOPS FOR WED TUES NOTES MOUNTED ANOTHER COMBACK 36 minutes ago #533367. The...
MLBThe Spread

MLB PRO HOOPS FOR THURS WED NOTES NOTHING EITHER WAY GAINED OR LOST

The administrator has disabled public write access. MLB PRO HOOPS FOR THURS WED NOTES NOTHING EITHER WAY GAINED OR LOST 40 minutes ago #533408. The administrator has disabled public write access. MLB PRO HOOPS FOR THURS WED NOTES NOTHING EITHER WAY GAINED OR LOST 10 minutes ago #533410. Last Edit:...
MLBvsin.com

Getaway Day Unders and Sunday MLB Sharp Report

One trend we've seen so far this MLB season is the stellar performance of Sunday unders. On the last day of the week, unders are 46-33 (58.2%). This may not seem that impressive, but on the other six days of the week the under is 241-243-14 (49.8%). This means that Sunday unders are cashing at a 8.4% higher clip than the rest of the week. One logical explanation for this is the getaway day factor: teams are wrapping up their weekend series and looking to move on. Maybe they aren't as invested. Or maybe the fact that almost every Sunday game is played during the day has something to do with it. Or maybe it's the quick day-game turnaround after a Saturday night game. Either way, this edge is something to keep in mind when you consider playing totals today.
MLB104.1 WIKY

MLB roundup: Mets’ Kevin Pillar OK after hit in face by pitch

Tomas Nido had three hits and scored two runs to help the New York Mets defeat the host Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday and halt a three-game losing streak. The game featured a frightening incident, when the Mets’ Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning. Pillar appeared to be struck on the bridge of his nose. He immediately went to the ground and blood was flowing freely as trainers rushed to get towels on the injury.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

MLB BASEBALL: Phillies finally get day off

May 11—ATLANTA — The Phillies had a great start to the weekend, pinning a 12-2 loss on the Atlanta Braves to get back to three games over .500 for the first time since Alec Bohm's phantom slide gave them a victory and a 6-3 record on April 11 at Truist Park.
BasketballBluefield Daily Telegraph

Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. It could be a real changer. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brock Holt batting eighth Sunday for Rangers

The Texas Rangers listed Brock Holt as their third baseman for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Holt will play third base and bat eighth Sunday, while Charlie Culberson takes the afternoon off. Holt has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy points.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Corey Kluber, Austin Riley, Jesse Winker, Eddie Rosario

Welcome to the Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers article for Week 8 (5/17-5/23). I will cover some of the hottest and coldest players in baseball over the last week. This weekly column aims to provide insight into the featured players’ success and/or struggles. We’ll discover if their recent performances have any staying power or if it was just a flash in the pan.
Baseballanchorofgold.com

Vanderbilt Baseball Mail Bag #12: Call For Submissions

Well, we entered Saturday with the #1 seed in the East (#2 overall) in our sights, and exited the #4 seed with the 9pm CT (of course, it’s going to start around 11pm and you know it) game against either Ole Piss or The War Tigers. That’s not the worst...
Houston, TXwtaw.com

Rangers Walk-off in 10, Cap Off Sweep of Astros

Adolis Garcis rolled a ground ball up the middle and Nick Solak beat Jose Altuve’s throw home, as the Texas Rangers walked off against the Houston Astros yesterday, 3-2 in 10 innings. The victory capped off a series sweep for Texas, which now sits at 22-27 on the year. Meanwhile,...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 25th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. Here are the three biggest reasons the Astros left Arlington on the bad end of a sweep (Astros.com) A big part of that is a bullpen that...
NBAchatsports.com

Virginia basketball well represented in NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA Playoffs are underway, and there are a handful of former Virginia men’s basketball players looking to win a championship. Malcolm Brogdon and the Pacers lost the Eastern Conference play-in game to become the No. 8 seed, meaning the President is done for the season. Brogdon averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from three for the season.
MLBSportsGrid

Brewers Promoting Keston Hiura from Triple-A

Https://twitter.com/ByRobertMurray/status/1396845856800792578. Hiura was one of the top prospects in baseball when the Brewers promoted him to the majors back in 2019, and he responded by clubbing 19 homers in his first 84 games. He posted a 140 wRC+ over that time frame and had the look of a future big-league star.