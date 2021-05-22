newsbreak-logo
Immunohistochemistry Market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn by 2027 with Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Immunohistochemistry to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, Product, and End User.' The global Immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,787.45 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Immunohistochemistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

www.thedallasnews.net
Industrybostonnews.net

Biodefense Market is expected to reachUS$ 8,350.74 Mn by 2027 with Bavarian Nordic, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SIGA Technologies, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Cleveland Bio Labs and others

According to The Insight Partners market research study of 'Biodefense Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product.' The global Biodefense market is expected to reach US$ 8,350.74 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,108.24 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global biodefense market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Industrythekatynews.com

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market 2020 Projections and Future Opportunities Recorded for the Forecast Period to 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Multiplexed Diagnostics Market by Technology (Low Density Multiplexed Assays, Medium Density Multiplexed Assays, High Density Multiplexed Assays, Very High Density Multiplexed Assays, Next Generation Sequencing), Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiac Diseases, Oncology, Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Allergies, Others), End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.
Cancerthedallasnews.net

DNA Microarray Market (2021-2025) | Global Demand for DNA Microarray Heightens as Cancer Diagnostics Remains a Hotspot for R&D, Says Fairfield Market Research

Increasing application base of microarrays in molecular biology, pharmaceutical target screening, toxicological response profiling, and biomarker identification is driving the global DNA microarray market. With abilities to facilitate the simultaneous comprehensive analysis of numerous genes, DNA microarrays continue to see robust uptake across the clinical laboratories. Alarming rise in the prevalence of cancers across the globe is another strong factor pushing the need for deeper comprehensive R&D, thereby propelling the growth of DNA microarray market. The evolving area of cancer diagnostics is heavily contributing towards the market growth in addition to the growing interest around personalised medicine.
Industrythedailyphiladelphian.com

Global Cholesteatoma Market Growing Demand, Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast 2020-2027||Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Mylan N.V., Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and others

Global cholesteatoma market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Compound Management Market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn by 2027 with Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, Biosero Inc., Evotec and others

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Compound Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Sample Type, Application and End User.' The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global compound management market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

PCR- And NGS-Based Diagnostic Testing Market Revenue To Cross USD 26.5 Bn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report, "PCR and NGS based Diagnostic Testing Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Labware), End-Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Settings), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of PCR- and NGS-based diagnostic testing will cross $26.5 billion by 2027. Increasing demand for diagnostic equipment and consumable products will accelerate the market growth.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,233 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Report 2020 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, BD, Abbott, Roche, etc.

Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market report shows the Industry Chain Structure as well as Macroeconomic Environment Analysis and Development Trend. This report contains the Global forecast until 2025 with more than 8 major players and there detailed information (Name, Company Profile, Product Information, etc.). The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/types for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Antibody Isotyping Kit Industry.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $13.38 Billion Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,311,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $13,377,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Medical & Biotechnewsparent.com

Immunotherapy Drugs Market 2020 Emergent Technology Advancement in upComing Years F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International Ag

Market Research Vision announces addition of new report “Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2025” to its database. The “Immunotherapy Drugs Market” globally is a standout among st the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been...
Businessthedallasnews.net

Forensic Technology Market Surge at 5.9% CAGR to 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen

Global Forensic Technology Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. Forensic technology is a complete and important part of criminal justice procedures. It is an essential part of forensic science to investigate, analyze, compare, and research physical evidence of crimes. It emerged in the United States in the middle of the 20th century. Forensic scientists and laboratory researchers used advanced DNA detection technology to solve cases.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Live Cell Imaging Market: Year 2021-2028 - New Business Experts Ideas by | Merck KGaA, General Electric, Molecular Devices, LLC.

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Live Cell Imaging Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Transfection Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Qiagen, Roche, Lonza, Sigma-Aldrich

The latest update of Global Transfection Technology Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Transfection Technology, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 111 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Mirus Bio, Hanbio, Polyplus-Transfection, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Roche, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific & Sigma-Aldrich.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Cell Analysis Market Research Report 2021 Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2027

Cell analysis is defined as study of cells which are isolated from tissues in unicellular and multi-cellular organism. It plays important role in gene identification, epigenomics, protein identification and others. Cell analysis is natural process to study genetical and phonotypical characteristics of organism. Increase in development of healthcare industry and...
Medical & Biotechnysenasdaqlive.com

Biopharmaceutical Fermenters Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 | GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Biopharmaceutical Fermenters Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Biopharmaceutical Fermenters market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck, Eppendorf, Roche, Nova Biomedicals, Lonza, Becton, and Dickinson and Company & GEA.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Bottled Water Testing Market Current Scope 2019 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation

Global Bottled Water Testing Market Research Report 2019-2025 by Market Research Place presents a detailed analysis of the Bottled Water Testing market which covers the development trends, history, aggressive evaluation, and key regions in the market. The report provides market size and revenue estimation of this industry. It highlights drivers and restraints of the market alongside their impact on each neighborhood for the duration of the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The competitive standing of key players over the projected timeline has been illustrated while incorporating their individual portfolios & geographical expansion. Further, the research study entails market funding plans like product features, cost development analysis, buying elements, regional & industry funding opportunity, channel features, price & income calculation and monetary performance evaluation. Other key aspects of the industry like growth statistics, development history, industry share, potential buyers, consumption forecast, data sources, and beneficial conclusions are included in the report.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Exosome Diagnostics and Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 358.91 Mn by 2027 With Aethlon Medical, Inc., Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, Immune Therapy Holdings AB,And Others

According to The Insight Partners market research study of "Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application, Product, and End User," the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is projected to reach US$ 358.91 million by2027 from US$ 41.6.33 million in2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Industrybostonnews.net

Biomarker Technologies Market Overview, Growth Analysis And Regional Demand & Development Forecast Report From 2021-2028

Biomarker Technologies Market study by "The Insight Partners" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. What is Biomarker Technologies?. Biomarkers are biological or molecular indicators...