Markets

Smart Materials Market Current Scenario; Who Will Surpass with leading keyplayers : Vertellus, Laird Tech, Etrema, Olikrom

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Smart Materials Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2026" report has been added to HTF MI offering. Amid a recent slowing of demand, China commands a third of the global chemical market and is expected to maintain continued market and production growth in the years ahead for Smart Materials. Players need to consider shifting preferences among consumers who are increasingly focused on the environmental impact of the products they use. Some of them profiled in the study are TDK Corporation, Ioniqa, GSP Chemical, Smart Material Corporation, Vertellus, Laird Tech, Etrema, Olikrom & Qingdao Jiapu.

