Mainframe Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2027

Global aluminum foil market was value US$ 21.7 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 32.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1 % during forecast period. Aluminum is a non-ferrous metal which is extensively used in packaging materials. It forms an exceptional material for creating varied types of containers. It has proved to be an excellent material for protecting food, be it on shelf, cooler or freezer. Aluminum foils are easy to use, recyclable and consumer friendly product. Consumers can directly heat or freeze food products in the foil container. Aluminum packaging provides a complete protection against moisture, light, oxygen, and bacteria.