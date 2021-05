For more than 100 years it was accurate to say the New Jersey Workers’ Compensation Act is a benefits law, not an employment rights law — but not for long. On Thursday, the New Jersey Assembly voted in favor of creating a hiring preference for certain employees who reach maximum medical improvement (MMI). Under A2617, an employer with 50 or more workers must provide a hiring preference to an injured employee who has reached MMI, is unable to return to his or her own former position, but can perform the essential duties of an existing unfilled position.