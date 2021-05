The Richlands Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Richlands, VA man. Richard Timothy Honaker was last seen in the Richlands area on March 14, 2021. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt/ blue jean pants and usually wears a camouflage coat with a tan jacket underneath and work boots or muck boots. Honaker has extensive neck and arm tattoos. Other areas he’s known to visit are Kingsport, TN, Buchanan, VA and the Cherokee National Forest. According to his family, Richard has been severely depressed and they are concerned for his well-being. The family is offering a REWARD to anyone having information leading to Richard’s location. If anyone has information that could help locate Honaker please contact the Richlands Police Department by calling 276-964-9134.