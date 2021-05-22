newsbreak-logo
Meet the 94-year-old war hero who received the Medal of Honor

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden awarded the first Medal of Honor of his administration to retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett Friday. For Weekend TODAY, NBC’s Courtney Kube meets the 94-year-old Korean War veteran, who opens up about his military career.

