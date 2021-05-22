newsbreak-logo
Biden pledges aid to Gaza while supporting Israel

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden appears cautiously optimistic about the fragile peace in the Middle East, saying he trusts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while pledging humanitarian aid to Gaza. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.

U.S. Politicssdjewishworld.com

Blinken pledges U.S. support to rebuild Gaza, prevent return to war

By Jeffrey Heller JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would rally support to rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Hamas Islamist rulers and Israel. But Blinken made clear that the United States intended to ensure that Hamas, which it regards as a terrorist organisation, did not benefit from the humanitarian aid – a potentially difficult task in an enclave over which it has a strong grip. Blinken began his regional visit in Jerusalem, where he held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin…
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Blinken Pledges New Aid for Palestinians After Gaza Bombardment

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the US would provide $75 million in additional assistance to Palestinians following the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza. Blinken announced the new aid from Ramallah in the West Bank during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “The United...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Netanyahu, in front of Blinken, says US should stay away from Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the United States should avoid rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, one of President Biden's campaign promises. "I can tell you that I hope that the United States will not go back to the old JCPOA because we believe that that deal paves the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy," Netanyahu said, referencing the acronym for the nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
U.S. PoliticsTrumann Democrat

Blinken off to Mideast to secure Gaza truce, push for aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken took off for the Middle East on Monday to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on and strengthen last week’s Gaza cease-fire, start an immediate flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and lay the groundwork for an eventual resumption in long-stalled peace talks.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Blinken heads to Middle East to support cease-fire, organize aid for Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his maiden trip to the Middle East on Monday, a four-day visit to Israel, the West Bank, Egypt and Jordan designed to solidify last week’s Israeli-Hamas cease-fire and to help organize a U.N.-led effort to bring humanitarian aid and reconstruction to bomb-ravaged Gaza. “The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office. Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Sends Blinken to Middle East Amid Gaza Ceasefire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will leave for the Middle East on Monday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, among other regional leaders, as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to hold for the fourth straight day. Blinken will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and...
Presidential ElectionBBC

President Biden confirms Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Speaking from the White House, President Biden commended Israel for the ceasefire. He added that America backed Israel to defend itself against against terrorist groups. He said his administration would help ensure that the iron dome system would be replenished for the future.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Israel-Gaza live: More than 52,000 Palestinians ‘displaced by airstrikes’ as Biden shows support for ceasefire

More than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli airstrikes, the United Nations aid agency said on Tuesday.About 47,000 of the people displaced people have sought shelter in 58 UN-run schools in Gaza, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told reporters, according to Reuters.It comes as the Israeli army unleashed a fresh wave of airstrikes on Gaza overnight.Israel’s army said it was once again targeting an underground “metro” system it says is being used by Hamas operatives to evade surveillance.The residences of five Hamas commanders were also struck, with the Israeli...
U.S. Politicsspotonflorida.com

Biden Takes Muted Approach To Violence In Israel And Gaza

As Hamas rockets have rained down on Israeli cities, Israeli airstrikes and artillery have crumbled buildings in the Gaza Strip, and violent mobs have attacked one another in Israel's streets, President Biden has remained mostly muted about the escalating crisis. Biden did not issue... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in: