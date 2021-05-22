Biden pledges aid to Gaza while supporting Israel

More than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli airstrikes, the United Nations aid agency said on Tuesday.About 47,000 of the people displaced people have sought shelter in 58 UN-run schools in Gaza, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told reporters, according to Reuters.It comes as the Israeli army unleashed a fresh wave of airstrikes on Gaza overnight.Israel’s army said it was once again targeting an underground “metro” system it says is being used by Hamas operatives to evade surveillance.The residences of five Hamas commanders were also struck, with the Israeli...