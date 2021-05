A Malian mom gave birth to nine children, just in time for Mother’s Day, the New York Post reports. Halima Cisse, who hails from Timbuktu, was told by doctor’s in Mali that she’d be giving birth to seven babies. She went to Morocco for a second opinion, where doctor’s confirmed the count of seven. The amazement of her rare pregnancy made news headlines, causing the president of Mali, Bah N’Daw, to send Cisse to North Africa in March to have the opportunity to give birth under the care of specialists.