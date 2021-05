HOOVER, Ala. — On Tuesday, it's do or die for Alabama baseball. After a season that has experienced as many emotional highs as it has lows, the No. 10-seed Crimson Tide will be taking on No. 7-seed South Carolina in the opening round of the 2021 SEC Tournament. While just several weeks ago Alabama was in the middle of the pack in the conference, three-consecutive weekends of series losses forced the Crimson Tide to drop from one of the league's mid-tier positions down to 10th — along with decreasing the team's NCAA Regional chances.